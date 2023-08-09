An accident took place yesterday afternoon on Interstate 55 at MM 132 

A bad accident took place yesterday afternoon on Interstate 55 at MM 132 that caused the Southbound portion of the Highway to be shut down for a while. Good News from the Missouri State Highway patrol, nobody was killed. It involved two Freightliner Tractor Trailers. One was parked on the shoulder, the other driven by 47YO Michael Walters from Lebanon, MO. drifted into the shoulder striking the back of the parked rig. Walters’ rig careened back onto the Highway where it burned and is declared a total loss. Walters was taken to PERRY COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is listed in Moderate condition this morning. The parked driver, 60YO Lindley Callowe from Big Shady, TX. was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!