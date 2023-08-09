Cape Girardeau City Council members green lit the city manager to apply for a grant program to enhance a section of the Cape LaCroix Trail. The grant application reimburses up to 80% of a project that is designed for pedestrians and bicyclists. The proposed Cape Girardeau project aims to widen the current trail from the Bloomfield Road overpass to the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, increasing its width from 8 feet to 12 feet. The project will address various Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues as well. Read more in today’s SE Missourian.

