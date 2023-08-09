Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of house on fire on N. Henderson yesterday morning. Fire units were on scene in less than 1 minute. First arriving units reported heavy smoke showing from the basement and the alarm was immediately upgraded to a working fire. Two of the adult occupants were outside on arrival and advised fire crews that 2 children were inside upstairs. 2 children were then observed in a second story window and rescue mode initiated. Fire crews quickly threw ladders and were able to get the kids to safety. Next arriving units began using hose lines to extinguish the fire in the basement and fire that had extended into the first floor. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Departments, but officials say it appears to be accidental with the area of origin in a basement living area.

