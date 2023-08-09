Charleston man gets 8 and 1/3 years in prison for selling methamphetamine

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. yesterday sentenced a man from Charleston, Missouri to 8 and 1/3 years in prison for selling methamphetamine four times. 32YO Jonathan McCatrey, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of distributing methamphetamine. He admitted selling the drug to an undercover Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant on four occasions in 2022. Roughly a pound and a half of the poison was sold by McCatrey. The case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.

