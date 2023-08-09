Impersonating an officer BE AWARE

Earlier this week, Cape Girardeau Police received a call-in reference to a suspicious person. The victim advised that while at Capaha Park, a white male approximately 45 years of age, wearing a grey t-shirt with no facial hair, driving a red pickup truck possibly a four-door truck approached them and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. The male did not provide any type of identification to the victims. The male proceeded to request one of the victim’s IDs and he took a photograph of the ID. The male subject then told the victims that they needed to leave, and he left the area. Cape police say this was not of of their officers. CGPD says If an officer approaches you out of uniform, (rarely happens) request to see identification from the officer. If you still feel uneasy about the situation, call 911 immediately and request them to send a uniformed officer to your location or ask the operator to verify if the officer’s information.

