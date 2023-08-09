The city of Charleston is honoring Paul Page. For over 30 years, Page has been the face behind the Charleston Housing Authority. He says he grew up in public housing in Cairo and would explain why it is dear to Page. State Representative Donnie Brown also honored Page. “I know he does an excellent job the housing authority in Charleston is excellent its above like Lester said most others in the area and that’s do to him and his diligence and record keeping.” Page says he came to Charleston to open a department store but found himself drawn to working even closer with his community.

