There will be a renewed push to provide tax breaks for working parents in Missouri during next year’s legislative session. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is making it one of their top priorities for 2024. Wendy Doyle, CEO of United Women’s Empowerment, or WE, says lack of affordable childcare is hurting Missouri’s economy:

Republican State Rep. Brenda Shields told a recent forum, the lack of access is in fact a crisis: