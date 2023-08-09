Voters were asked yesterday to renew Sikeston’s one per-cent sales tax during a special election
Voters were asked yesterday to renew Sikeston’s one per-cent sales tax during a special election. That one per-cent sales tax has been in place for Sikeston residents since 2004. The unofficial results as of very early this morning, indicate the yes vote at nearly 71% with the no vote at 29%. So It looks as if the nearly 4 million dollar a-year revenue stream will continue funding government and projects in the area of Sikeston.