Voters were asked yesterday to renew Sikeston’s one per-cent sales tax during a special election. That one per-cent sales tax has been in place for Sikeston residents since 2004. The unofficial results as of very early this morning, indicate the yes vote at nearly 71% with the no vote at 29%. So It looks as if the nearly 4 million dollar a-year revenue stream will continue funding government and projects in the area of Sikeston.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!