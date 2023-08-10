A Georgia man will face trial for the deaths of two Sikeston residents. A preliminary hearing was conducted this week in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court. Court Records show 33YO Cornelius Martel David, of Powder Springs, Georgia, is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of armed criminal action; and unlawful possession of a firearm. A search for the suspect online revealed a Cornelius Martel David with the same age, was shot while driving a car in Charleston, MO back in February of 2016.

