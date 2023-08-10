After hearing Tyson Foods is pulling out of Dexter in October, more bad news is coming in. Smithfield Foods is closing 35 hog farms in northern Missouri – putting 92 people out of jobs. The operations are in Mercer and Putnam Counties. Don Nikodim, with Missouri Pork Association, says he does not expect the closures to have much of an impact on the state’s hog production. He says Smithfield Foods is expected to use newer sites in southern Missouri to raise pigs because the older ones are less competitive in today’s marketplace.

The northern Missouri hog operations are expected to close in October.