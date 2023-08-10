Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, on South Hanover Street. Cape Police Public Information Officer Robert Newton said, officers received a report at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday of a single gunshot fired on South Hanover Street. When the police responded, there were no victims on the scene. About 10 minutes later, officers received a report from dispatch that there was a juvenile at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined the incident happened in the 100 block of South Hanover Street after communicating with the victim. No suspect has been found and the case is currently under investigation. Call Cape Police if you know something.

