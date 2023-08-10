Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol FINALISTS and Next Preliminary Names!
Congratulations to our first finalists of the 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol:
- Aliyah Higgs-judges pick
- Ammiel Russell-judges pick
- Jaden Kight (People’s Choice Vote)
- Jaime Senciboy (People’s Choice Vote)
Aliyah and Ammiel were the judge’s picks and Jaden and Jaime were sent through via the fan vote! They will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair where only one will win that $1000 cash and be named the 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol!
The next preliminary is at Benton Neighbor Days on Saturday, September 2nd at 7p.
HERE IS THE LIST OF UPCOMING PRELIMINARY EVENTS AND THE PERFORMERS:
Benton Neighbor Days (9/2/23)
- Kate Broeckling
- Elizabeth Plank
- James and Carlenna
- Rosaline Bailey
- Drake Dannemueller
- Illina Zuniga
- Hailey Ahlvin
- Ryan Bambrough
- Sarah Miller
- Tommy Reynolds
SEMO Fair Activities Tent (9/9/23)
- Crystal Travestead
- Tye Williams
- Terra Chantle
- Cashae Schearf
- Heath Gage
- Tracy Davis
- Michael Askue
- Claire Bonner
- Peiyton Robinson
- Jacob Thompson
Congratulations to our first set of finalists and we will see YOU at the next 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol event!