Missouri GOP Senator Eric Schmitt blames the U.S.’s recent credit downgrade, from triple A, to Double A Plus, on government spending rather than disputes over raising the debt limit as Democrats are claiming. “Until and unless we get serious about controlling spending, we’re going to continue to have the issues like a $35 trillion dollar debt ceiling.” Schmitt spoke to reporters about the issue yesterday during a visit to Southeast Missouri where he planned to attend the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and other stops in Cape Girardeau.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!