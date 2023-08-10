The Navy Office of Community Outreach travel the globe to collect Sailors’ stories and distribute them to their hometown media. Today we’re hearing about a native of Bloomfield. Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Dixon, a native of Bloomfield, Missouri, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety. Dixon joined the Navy two years ago and today serves as an electrician’s mate aboard the USS Charlotte. Dixon in Pearl Harbor says “I wanted to join because I was very interested in the STEM fields, particularly engineering. The Navy gave me the opportunity to work and learn in the engineering field while being able to serve my country as well.”

