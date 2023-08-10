Today is August 10, and is marked to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day. This date marks the day in 1961 when the substance was first used in Vietnam and is meant to pay tribute to those who were exposed to this deadly compound. Agent Orange is described as a defoliant, meaning leaves fall off plants, and was used to keep enemy from hiding under Jungle foliage. Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter signed off on a Department of Veterans Affairs study of Agent Orange; legislation known as the Agent Orange Act was signed into law in 1991. Read more in today’s Republic Monitor.