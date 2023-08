Demolition of 18 hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has started. The old hangars are going to be replaced by two 10-unit T-hangars. The project was awarded to Zoellner Construction last month. airport manager Katrina Amos says the hangars are slated for installation next year due to a 10- to 12-week waiting period once they are ordered.

