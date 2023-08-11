drought conditions curtailed in the three-county region

Recent rains, including nearly 1” received Wednesday in Cape Girardeau and another one-third of an inch that fell in the early morning hours yesterday, figure to further curtail drought conditions in the three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott. The most recent Drought Monitor Missouri map containing data collected through Tuesday, and shows drought was already starting to recede locally before the most recent midweek precipitation. Last Month, Republican Gov. Mike Parson empowered all state agencies to assess whether administrative rules may be suspended to help farmers and other landowners affected.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!