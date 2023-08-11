Eric B. Banks, A registered sex offender has been arrested again, in New Madrid, on new charges of first-degree sodomy and second-degree kidnapping. The Missouri’s Sex Offender Registry has data on Banks. He was convicted of sexual misconduct involving a child in 2006. The registry says Banks was 18 years old at the time, and the victim was 14. The New Madrid Police Department says the investigation began after officers were called to a home on July 23 for a report of suspicious activity. The police department says during their investigation, they ID’s and arrested Banks, who has since been jailed in the Mississippi County Jail awaiting trial. Police say one victim has been identified so far, but there may be others who haven’t come forward. Now is the time. NMPD: (573)748-5901

