Sikeston Department of Public Safety Calling on all area First Responders and Departments. It’s time for the 7th annual 9/11 Memorial Walk. This year the Sikeston Professional Fire Fighters Association has partnered with the YMCA. This event will take place Saturday September 9th and the walk will go from the Sikeston Walmart to the YMCA. This event is open to public but any department or first responder wanting to attend or participate please contact Sgt. Whitley or Sgt. Dial at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. There is more information on their fb page.

