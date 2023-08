The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced a promotion for a Trooper in our part of the State. Colonel Eric T. Olson, made the announcements yesterday. Lieutenant Kevin W. Malugen (C) is being promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, the promotion is effective effective September 1st. Malugen joined the Patrol on July 1, 1994, as a member of the 67th Recruit Class.

