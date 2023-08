The US Army Golden Knights parachuting team will be jumping into Houck Stadium in Cape on September 8th and 9th. This is a part of the 150th Anniversary Celebration for SEMO and for the new Houck Stadium 11 thousand plus seating, as September 9 will be the first game in the new stadium.

