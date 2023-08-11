Tyson Foods is closing its chicken processing plants in southeast Missouri’s Dexter and in southwest Missouri’s Noel
The closures are expected in October, with nearly 700 jobs disappearing in Dexter. John Newby, President and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, says 15-hundred people are losing their jobs in Noel.
The good news, help is on the way to those losing their jobs.