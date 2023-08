A bill becoming law this month will create the Stars and Stripes Historic Region of Missouri. MoDOT will be able to place markings and signs along the I-55 corridor in eastern and southeastern Missouri to honor the Bloomfield-based Stars and Stripes military newspaper that’s been in print since 1861. Republican Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City says it will bolster the region’s economy…

