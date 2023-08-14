Flood Warning update

Flood Warning issued August 14 at 7:09AM CDT until August 14 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Paducah KY

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following

counties, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

* WHEN…Until 1000 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 706 AM CDT, While the heaviest rain has come to an end,

heavy rain overnight has resulted in widespread flooding

within the warning area, in particular Bollinger and the

northern portions of Wayne counties. Between 3 and 6 inches

of rain fell overnight.

– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Glenallen, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Chaffee,

Piedmont, Marble Hill, Advance, Oran, Benton, Bollinger Mill

State Historic Site, Greenville, Trail Of Tears State Park,

Sam A. Baker State Park, Morley, Kelso, Bell City, Delta,

Gordonville, Dutchtown and Leopold.

