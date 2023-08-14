Flood Warning update
Flood Warning issued August 14 at 7:09AM CDT until August 14 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Paducah KY
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following
counties, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.
* WHEN…Until 1000 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 706 AM CDT, While the heaviest rain has come to an end,
heavy rain overnight has resulted in widespread flooding
within the warning area, in particular Bollinger and the
northern portions of Wayne counties. Between 3 and 6 inches
of rain fell overnight.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Glenallen, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Chaffee,
Piedmont, Marble Hill, Advance, Oran, Benton, Bollinger Mill
State Historic Site, Greenville, Trail Of Tears State Park,
Sam A. Baker State Park, Morley, Kelso, Bell City, Delta,
Gordonville, Dutchtown and Leopold.
