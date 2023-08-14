Sikeston will be in the right place at the right time for the upcoming solar eclipse in less than a year away. Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau, is reporting there will be events all weekend in Sikeston leading up to the total eclipse Monday, April 8th 2024. Medley says an eclipse committee is preparing various events and activities. The Sikeston Convention and Visitors Bureau established the eclipse committee in 2022 to start making preparations for the total solar eclipse. Again, that’s April 8th of next year.

