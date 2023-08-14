The Babe Ruth Baseball World Series, sixteen to eighteen year-old division starts today at 9am at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau. Fourteen teams will compete for the title. Ten from the United States, along with teams from China, Taiwan, Australia and Canada.

