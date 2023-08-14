The cost of motor fuel has jumped across the United States this summer to an average U.S. price north of $3.80 per gallon, with corresponding increases in Missouri and locally. GasBuddy’s chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says to Missouri Motorists, it’s a global market and lots of factors influence the price. Our need for oil is unabated and OPEC, which controls a third of the world’s oil supply, knows this. OPEC knows we’ll have to dig deeper and that we have no choice. Read more in today’s Southeast Missourian.

