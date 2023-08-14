The federal farm bill expires at the end of September and a farm bill listening session will make its way to the Missouri State Fair today. Congress is working to pass the legislation that sets a broad range of food and farm policy for about five years. Missouri Congressman Mark Alford, who is hosting Monday’s listening session, says he wants to hear from Missouri farmers and ranchers…

Alford, says with 95,000 farms in Missouri, the state has an important role to play in the farm bill…