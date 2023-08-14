The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl who was taken by gun point during a home invasion. Officials say Aaliyah Abernathy had been taken by two armed suspects last week. The two men wore ski masks and black clothing and reportedly assaulted the girl’s mother before they drove off with the toddler. St. Louis County police say the little girl was found about two hours later in Ferguson and the car was found shortly after that. At last report, police hadn’t caught the two suspects; the girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation, no report has been released.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!