U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt was in the neighborhood last week and says the Federal Reserve Board needs to stop raising interest rates to get the nation down to a 2% inflation rate. Schmitt says the way to address consumer prices is not through continued Fed action. “Inflation has been created by two things: the Biden Administration’s war on domestic energy production and runaway (federal spending.” Read more in today’s Southeast Missourian.

