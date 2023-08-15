You will get a chance to see some of the tri-state region’s prettiest, fanciest and best-lit big rigs when the sixth annual “Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show” takes place Aug. 19-20 in Perryville. Event organizer Robynne Duvall said there are more trucks participating this year than ever before. Duvall went on to say “Watching the beautiful trucks roll into downtown Perryville is such an amazing site. These truckers put a lot of work, money and pride into their trucks as most drivers spend more time in their trucks than they do at home with their families.” Roughly 150 trucks will participate this year.

