Someone in Cape Girardeau purchased a 2.8-million-dollar lottery ticket and may not know they have it, or they are waiting for the hoopla to die down before coming forward. The ticket was bought at Phillips 66, on William St. in Cape Girardeau, last Saturday. If you are the winner, we have a link on our Website to fill in the required information to collect your nearly 3 million dollar prize. The deadline to claim the ticket is the first week of February next year.

https://www.molottery.com/claiming-prizes