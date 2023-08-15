Health screenings, workshops and demonstrations for people who are retired or getting ready to retire, will be offered during the sixth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo one week from tomorrow, on Aug. 23. Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, the expo will be held at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, on Main Street. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. Designed for the 50-plus age demographic, Multiple vendors will be offering free health screenings and samples, as well as door prize giveaways throughout the day. Read more in today’s SE Missourian.

