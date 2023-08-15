Two meat production companies are closing sites in Missouri to restructure their business – wiping out more than 22-hundred total Missouri jobs. Tyson Foods is closing chicken processing plants in southeast Missouri’s Dexter and southwest Missouri’s Noel in October. Smithfield Foods is also shutting down 35 hog farms in northern Missouri’s Putnam and Mercer Counties in October. Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says record high feed costs were part of Tyson’s decision to close the two plants.

