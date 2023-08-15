Yesterday’s floodwaters had first responders from several agencies coming together. The members from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue, Sikeston DPS, and Stoddard County Ambulance, responded for a request for mutual aid to the town of Glen Allen, MO for multiple occupants trapped in their homes from rising flood waters. Glen Allen is about a 30-minute drive West from Jackson. All agencies responded with swift water rescue boats and equipment. On arrival, crews assembled with Woodland and Leopold Firefighters who began performing removals of trapped occupants from several homes in Glen Allen. 16 displaced members of the community were then moved to Woodland High School via bus. Rescue crews encountered rapidly rising swift water and multiple hazardous materials leaks were reported.

