Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s is hosting the Fifth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run next month. This FREE veteran’s statewide motorcycle event will start on National POW/MIA Recognition Day September 15 – and will continue the following day. It and will honor America’s fallen in Vietnam as well as our POW/ and MIA soldiers. During the 1st Wall Run Program 4 years ago, Governor Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as “The Official Annual Ride of Remembrance in Missouri.” For more information, they have a fb page: The Missouri Vietnam Wall Run.

