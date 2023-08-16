Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol FINALISTS and Next Preliminary Names!

Congratulations to our first finalists of the 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol:

Aliyah Higgs-judges pick

Ammiel Russell-judges pick

Jaden Kight (People’s Choice Vote)

Jaime Senciboy (People’s Choice Vote)

Aliyah and Ammiel were the judge’s picks and Jaden and Jaime were sent through via the fan vote! They will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair where only one will win that $1000 cash and be named the 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol!

The next preliminary is at Benton Neighbor Days on Saturday, September 2nd at 7p.

HERE IS THE LIST OF UPCOMING PRELIMINARY EVENTS AND THE PERFORMERS:

Benton Neighbor Days (9/2/23)

Kate Broeckling

Elizabeth Plank

James and Carlenna

Rosaline Bailey

Drake Dannemueller

Illiana Zuniga

Hailey Ahlvin

Ryan Bambrough

Sarah Miller

Tommy Reynolds

SEMO Fair Activities Tent (9/9/23)

Crystal Travestead

Tye Williams

Terra Chantle

Cashae Schearf

Heath Gage

Tracy Davis

Michael Askue

Claire Bonner

Peiyton Robinson

Jacob Thompson

Congratulations to our first set of finalists and we will see YOU at the next 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol event!