Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey invites John Kerry to MO

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office joined forces with statewide agriculture groups to invite Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to Missouri after his recent comments demanding the United States scale back its agriculture industry for its “high emissions.” The agriculture groups joining the letter include Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattleman’s Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, and Missouri Pork Association. Bailey sent us a press release. In it he said “I promised Missouri farmers on my first day in office that I would fight for them, and that’s exactly what I’m working to do. I’ve already won against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional Waters of the United States rule that attempted to steal Missourians’ precious land. I’ll continue to stand up against Joe Biden’s federal overreach that attempts to stifle our farmers and ranchers.”

https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/20230815_john-kerry-letter.pdf?sfvrsn=d998c337_2