More than $4 million in new construction and upgrades is beginning to be realized on the north end of Poplar Bluff. Work started this month on roughly $388,000 dollars in renovations on Oak Grove Road, that will become Big Whiskey’s. The location is the former site of Scotty’s Brewhouse. When completed, it will be the 9th location for Big Whiskey’s in Missouri.

