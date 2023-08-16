Redevelopment considered for West Park Mall

Cape Girardeau City Council members began the process of considering a Community Improvement District to aid in redeveloping West Park Mall at a public hearing yesterday. Representatives of River City Centre LLC asked for the hearing as part of their proposed $107 million project to re-build the older retail site. Their proposal would impose a 1% sales tax as well as an annual $2 per-square-foot assessment on outlets at the 65-acre site for the next 27 years. Developers would use those funds, for improvements to the site and costs related to certain services (maintenance, security, etc.). Read more in today’s the SE Missourian.

