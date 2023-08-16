Twenty Missouri K-12 school districts will use a different testing method to measure student performance. The Missouri Board of Education has approved a three-year request to excuse them from taking the state’s standardized tests, known as the Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP tests. The districts will instead test students multiple times a year and get real-time test results, instead of waiting several months for results. Jeremy Tucker, superintendent of Liberty School District, says the change will help students and teachers figure out where improvements are needed immediately.

