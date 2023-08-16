Walmart Pharmacies offer screenings

Walmart Pharmacies are reaching out to the community and will offer free screenings and low-cost immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, as part of Walmart Wellness Day. Bring your questions as you will be able to talk with pharmacists and learn the stuff you should know when taking medications. Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy, sent out a press release. In it he says “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

