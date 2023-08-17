A group known for their charity fundraising and wonderful food will be closing down

“After much thought and consideration, I am leaving the restaurant business to focus on my children and family. I am closing the Gordonville Grill – Missouri Bar & Restaurant at the end of August. We will move forward as a private event center and caterer. I am thankful for all the support from customers, family and friends over the last 16 years. Please come see us before the end of the month and use all those gift cards that are in drawers, wallets, purses etc. Cheers! Andy”

