Cape Girardeau Public Works officials are moving forward with drainage along on several streets

Cape Girardeau Public Works officials are moving forward with drainage along Sherwood and Brookwood drives. Brock Davis, the assistant Public Works director is reporting, the plan had been to start with Brookwood Drive. However, there were two electrical poles had to come down. Then it was discovered by Ameren the poles had lines servicing some homes. Because of this, Public Works officials decided to change plans and start the construction at Sherwood Drive first. The project is part of the Lisa Branch Watershed. The program involves drainage structure enhancement in six locations.

