Crisp Museum will host a unique display

Crisp Museum will host a display of selected works by artist Louise Bodenheimer in an exhibition titled “Hybrid”. Bodenheimer, a professor at Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Art and Design, said she explores a mixed media, including watercolors, markers and pen and ink. She said she uses a variety of materials such as paper, vellum or board in addition to digital applications for her art. The exhibit will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Crisp Museum SEMO’s River Campus. “Hybrid” will remain on display through Sunday, Sept. 24

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!