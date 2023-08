The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting, a Fatal accident took place in our area yesterday. 31YO Caitlin Shimakonis drifted off the right side of Interstate 55 Northbound at Oak Ridge. The Chevy S10 pickup flipped over and the Muscle Shoals resident lost her life. This is the 37th fatality for the MSHP in Troop E’s area.

