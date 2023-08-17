House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith Maintains his support for Trump.

Republican Congressman from Missouri, and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith’s support for Presidential candidate and GOP front-runner Donald Trump remains unwavering despite another indictment from a Democrat DA. Smith, suggested the latest charges are a continuation of a “witch hunt” of the 45th president, which Smith said began during Trump’s time in the Oval Office. Read more in today issue of the SE. Missourian.

