Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 6,900 jobs between June 2023 and July 2023, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment was responsible for the jobs increase, while government employment was unchanged over the month. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July 2023, up from 2.6 percent in June 2023. Over the year, there was an increase of 58,900 jobs from July 2022 to July 2023, and the unemployment rate increased by one-half of a percentage point, from 2.2 percent in July 2022 to 2.7 percent in July 2023.

