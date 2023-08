Quick Reminder Sikeston Department of Public Safety will be hosting a testing for the position of Public Safety Officer this Saturday at 9 am. Anyone interested in testing needs to contact Human Resources at the city to reserve a seat. Human Resources can be contact at: 573-475-3712 or hr@sikeston.org

