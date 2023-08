The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting, a rear-ender on Missouri 25 in White Oak last night has turned fatal. The man that died, 43YO Brian James from Bragg City drove his Ford Escape into a 58-thousand-pound Sterling Trash truck. After the accident he was taken to PEMISCOT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL where he later passed.

